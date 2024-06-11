Dean Capital Management Purchases 1,487 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Dean Capital Management grew its position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $30,395,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in ONE Gas by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,108,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,657,000 after acquiring an additional 147,471 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the third quarter valued at about $9,796,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,825,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,548,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,682,000 after buying an additional 97,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ONE Gas from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com raised ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ONE Gas from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.06.

ONE Gas Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ONE Gas stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.82. 299,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.05 and a 200-day moving average of $62.13. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $82.88.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $758.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 8.37%. ONE Gas’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.19%.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

