Dean Capital Management Increases Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Dean Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CASY. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.75.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $328.33. The company had a trading volume of 346,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,311. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.95 and a 12-month high of $344.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $323.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.95. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.13. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

