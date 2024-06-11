Dean Capital Management Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Dean Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Dover by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 557,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,612,000 after purchasing an additional 29,096 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 226,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,820,000 after purchasing an additional 19,156 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 202,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,145,000 after purchasing an additional 53,273 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE DOV traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $178.01. 963,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.85 and its 200-day moving average is $164.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.25. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $127.25 and a twelve month high of $188.64.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $1,060,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,699.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

