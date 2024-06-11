Dean Capital Management Has $1.48 Million Stake in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Dean Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,265 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,984 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management owned about 0.15% of QCR worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCRH. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QCR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in QCR during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QCR during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of QCR in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of QCR in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Get QCR alerts:

QCR Price Performance

QCRH stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.57. 30,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,119. The stock has a market cap of $934.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.97. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $40.30 and a one year high of $62.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.02.

QCR Announces Dividend

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $141.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.83 million. QCR had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 13.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.58%.

QCR Company Profile

(Free Report)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.