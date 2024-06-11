Dean Capital Management Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Dean Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,063 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in US Foods were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in US Foods by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 37,425 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in US Foods by 7.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,870,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,954,000 after acquiring an additional 199,269 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in US Foods by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 109,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 55,554 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on USFD shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on US Foods from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on US Foods from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on US Foods from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research raised their target price on US Foods from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

US Foods Stock Performance

US Foods stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.11. 1,794,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,746,129. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.60. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $35.66 and a one year high of $55.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

