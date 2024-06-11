Dean Capital Management Buys 3,104 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Dean Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management owned approximately 0.12% of Benchmark Electronics worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 212.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Down 0.9 %

BHE stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,350. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $22.66 and a one year high of $44.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $675.58 million during the quarter. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 7.20%.

In other Benchmark Electronics news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $394,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,498.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Arvind Kamal sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $30,051.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,809.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 10,000 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $394,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,498.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,560 shares of company stock valued at $688,374. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sidoti lowered Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Fox Advisors downgraded Benchmark Electronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

