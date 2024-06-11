Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Stock Price Up 33.3%

Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 33.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 173,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 579,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Datametrex AI Trading Up 33.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$9.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.83.
About Datametrex AI
Datametrex AI Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using its patented machine learning and artificial intelligence in Canada and South Korea. The company operates through two segments, AI and Technology and Health Security.
