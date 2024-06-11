Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 281,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 128,573 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Danaher were worth $65,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHR. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of DHR stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $264.68. 3,115,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,736,367. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $269.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $252.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.38.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total value of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 46,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total transaction of $11,735,699.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,441,441.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 148,783 shares of company stock valued at $37,536,717. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.29.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

