Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Trading 0.8% Higher

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.60 and last traded at $3.57. 623 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 4,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.
Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.43.
About Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações
Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações develops, constructs, and sells residential properties in Brazil. It is also involved in the provision of construction management and technical consultancy services related to real estate. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.
