Culp (NYSE:CULP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Trading Up 1.6 %

CULP stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average is $4.91. The stock has a market cap of $54.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.23. Culp has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $5.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Culp in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Culp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Culp by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 19,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gate City Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Culp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,010,000. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

