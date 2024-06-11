Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM) Trading 4% Higher

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.89 and last traded at $23.89. Approximately 104,294 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 626,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CGEM. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Jonestrading lifted their price target on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Cullinan Therapeutics Trading Up 3.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.56.

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $1,628,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,582 shares in the company, valued at $3,637,366.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullinan Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Cullinan Therapeutics by 31.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cullinan Therapeutics by 352.4% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Cullinan Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Annandale Capital LLC increased its position in Cullinan Therapeutics by 20.0% during the third quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Cullinan Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cullinan Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

