CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Stock Holdings Raised by Fiduciary Management Inc. WI

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,187,171 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,730 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned 3.81% of CTS worth $51,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CTS by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in CTS by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in CTS by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 69,086 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CTS by 245.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of CTS by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

CTS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTS traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.08. The company had a trading volume of 124,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,406. CTS Co. has a twelve month low of $35.50 and a twelve month high of $54.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.17 and its 200 day moving average is $45.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.32.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. CTS had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $125.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

CTS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.41%.

Insider Activity at CTS

In other news, SVP Martin Baumeister sold 5,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $300,351.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,898.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CTS news, CFO Ashish Agrawal sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $37,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,014,919. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Martin Baumeister sold 5,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $300,351.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,898.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,335 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,248 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

