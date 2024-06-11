Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.910-7.020 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of CCI stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.44. The company had a trading volume of 478,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,924. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82. Crown Castle has a 52 week low of $84.72 and a 52 week high of $119.50.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Crown Castle will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 195.63%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on Crown Castle

About Crown Castle

(Get Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.