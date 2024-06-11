Cronos 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.88 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. One Cronos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion and $4.88 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00047556 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00009196 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00015275 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00011295 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006073 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

