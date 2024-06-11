Critical Contrast: COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) vs. Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT)

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) and COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Applied Therapeutics and COMPASS Pathways’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Therapeutics $9.99 million 58.45 -$119.76 million ($1.84) -2.78 COMPASS Pathways N/A N/A -$118.46 million ($2.37) -2.76

COMPASS Pathways has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Applied Therapeutics. Applied Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than COMPASS Pathways, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

98.3% of Applied Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.2% of COMPASS Pathways shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Applied Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of COMPASS Pathways shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Applied Therapeutics has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, COMPASS Pathways has a beta of 2.32, indicating that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Therapeutics and COMPASS Pathways’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Therapeutics N/A -1,497.37% -176.54% COMPASS Pathways N/A -57.24% -47.33%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Applied Therapeutics and COMPASS Pathways, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 COMPASS Pathways 0 0 5 0 3.00

Applied Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 115.26%. COMPASS Pathways has a consensus price target of $47.40, suggesting a potential upside of 623.66%. Given COMPASS Pathways’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe COMPASS Pathways is more favorable than Applied Therapeutics.

Summary

COMPASS Pathways beats Applied Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Applied Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG. It also develops AT-001 (also called caficrestat) that is in phase 3 clinical trials to treat diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as for the treatment of diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and AT-003, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment diabetic retinopathy. The company has exclusive license and supply agreement with Mercury Pharma Group Limited to commercialize drug products containing AT-007. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About COMPASS Pathways

(Get Free Report)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020. COMPASS Pathways plc was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.