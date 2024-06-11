Critical Analysis: Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) versus China Sunergy (OTCMKTS:CSUNY)

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) and China Sunergy (OTCMKTS:CSUNY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Analog Devices has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Sunergy has a beta of 3.78, indicating that its share price is 278% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Analog Devices and China Sunergy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Analog Devices 0 6 18 0 2.75 China Sunergy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analog Devices currently has a consensus price target of $243.23, suggesting a potential upside of 3.34%. Given Analog Devices’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Analog Devices is more favorable than China Sunergy.

86.8% of Analog Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Analog Devices shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Analog Devices and China Sunergy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Analog Devices $12.31 billion 9.49 $3.31 billion $4.28 54.99 China Sunergy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analog Devices has higher revenue and earnings than China Sunergy.

Profitability

This table compares Analog Devices and China Sunergy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Analog Devices 20.45% 10.74% 7.82% China Sunergy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Analog Devices beats China Sunergy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs. It also offers amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure; and micro-electro-mechanical systems technology solutions, including accelerometers used to sense acceleration, gyroscopes for sense rotation, inertial measurement units to sense multiple degrees of freedom, and broadband switches for radio and instrument systems, as well as isolators. In addition, the company provides digital signal processing and system products for numeric calculations. It serves clients in the industrial, automotive, consumer, instrumentation, aerospace, defense and healthcare, and communications markets through a direct sales force, third-party distributors, and independent sales representatives, as well as online. Analog Devices, Inc. was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

About China Sunergy

China Sunergy Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets solar cells and modules in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers monocrystalline and multicrystalline silicon solar cells; and standard P-type solar cells, HP solar cells, and emitter cells, as well as solar modules for use in a range of residential, commercial, industrial, and other solar power generation systems. It also invests in, develops, and operates solar power projects. The company sells its products to system integrators, solar power project developers, and solar power product distributors under the CSUN brand name, as well as on an original equipment manufacturing basis. China Sunergy Co., Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Nanjing, the People's Republic of China.

