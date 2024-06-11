Cormark Raises Vitalhub (TSE:VHI) Price Target to C$8.00

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Cormark from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.99% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Vitalhub from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Vitalhub stock traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$7.34. The company had a trading volume of 18,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,357. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.57 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$372.06 million, a P/E ratio of 73.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23. Vitalhub has a fifty-two week low of C$2.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.40.

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). Vitalhub had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of C$15.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.12 million. Analysts anticipate that Vitalhub will post 0.2700115 earnings per share for the current year.

Vitalhub Company Profile

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.

