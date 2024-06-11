Cormark Raises Vitalhub (TSE:VHI) Price Target to C$8.00

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Cormark from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.99% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Vitalhub from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vitalhub
Vitalhub Price Performance
Vitalhub (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). Vitalhub had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of C$15.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.12 million. Analysts anticipate that Vitalhub will post 0.2700115 earnings per share for the current year.
Vitalhub Company Profile
Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vitalhub
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Top 3 High-Yield Stocks with Strong Analyst Ratings
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 3 Stocks to Watch: Chip Shortage Impact on Industries
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Dividend King ABM Industries is on Track for New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Vitalhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitalhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.