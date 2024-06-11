Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Shares Bought by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 106.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,010,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,157,570 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 1.59% of Corebridge Financial worth $216,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Corebridge Financial by 1,450.9% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Corebridge Financial by 7,879.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,983 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRBG traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.83. The stock had a trading volume of 406,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,502,834. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $34.66. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.73 and its 200 day moving average is $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 11.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.21%.

In other Corebridge Financial news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $876,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 294,203,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,590,746,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRBG. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Corebridge Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corebridge Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.55.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

