Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) Trading 16.8% Higher

Shares of Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (TSE:CPLF – Get Free Report) shot up 16.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$11.88 and last traded at C$11.86. 499,271 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 246% from the average session volume of 144,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.15.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CPLF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Copperleaf Technologies from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Copperleaf Technologies from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Copperleaf Technologies from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copperleaf Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$9.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The firm has a market cap of C$881.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.78.

Copperleaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. The company offers Copperleaf Asset, which enables organizations to create, manage, and visualize asset strategies that maximize business value while managing risk; Copperleaf Portfolio, a decision analytics solution to create, manage, and communicate investment plans; Copperleaf Value for organizations to create an enterprise understanding of value and align investment decisions with business strategy; Copperleaf CNAIM that provides a common framework for asset risk modeling and risk-based decision making for electric utilities; Copperleaf H2O solution for water utilities; and decision analytics consulting services.

