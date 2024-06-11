Contrasting Brera (NASDAQ:BREA) and Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ)

Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Free Report) and Brera (NASDAQ:BREA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Galaxy Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.3% of Brera shares are held by institutional investors. 21.9% of Galaxy Gaming shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Galaxy Gaming and Brera’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galaxy Gaming $27.79 million 1.39 -$1.81 million ($0.07) -22.14 Brera $170,000.00 66.23 -$1.29 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Brera has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Galaxy Gaming.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Galaxy Gaming and Brera, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galaxy Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A Brera 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Galaxy Gaming has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brera has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Galaxy Gaming and Brera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galaxy Gaming -6.02% N/A -4.22% Brera N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Brera beats Galaxy Gaming on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Galaxy Gaming

Galaxy Gaming, Inc., a gaming company, designs, develops, acquires, assembles, markets, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the casino gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering options added to public domain games, such as baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games under the Lucky Ladies, 21+3, Bonus Craps, and EZ Baccarat titles; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own set of rules and strategies under the Heads Up Hold 'em, High Card Flush, Cajun Stud, and Three Card Poker names. It also provides enhanced table systems, which include Bonus Jackpot System, an electronic system installed on gaming tables designed to collect data by detecting player wagers and other game activities. In addition, the company offers automated electronic tables and other ancillary equipment, as well as relicenses various game titles to operators of online gaming systems. It markets its products to online casinos worldwide; land-based casino gaming companies in North America, the Caribbean, Central America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa; and cruise ship companies. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Brera

Brera Holdings PLC develops, manages, and operates football clubs. The company operates a football club under the Brera FC brand name. Brera Holdings PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

