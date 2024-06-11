ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

COP has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and set a $159.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $144.35.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $113.32 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $99.35 and a 1-year high of $135.18. The company has a market capitalization of $132.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.60 and a 200-day moving average of $117.74.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

In other news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total value of $5,574,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,444,947.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total value of $5,574,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,153 shares in the company, valued at $5,444,947.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at $853,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 664,350 shares of company stock worth $83,537,680 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COP. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 9,463 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,563,044 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $181,422,000 after acquiring an additional 23,572 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,594,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 56,739 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 116,711 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $13,547,000 after purchasing an additional 39,498 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

