Comparing Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF) & Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Free Report) and Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Franklin Financial Services has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amalgamated Financial has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.8% of Franklin Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.9% of Amalgamated Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Franklin Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Amalgamated Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Financial Services 13.69% 10.91% 0.74% Amalgamated Financial 23.22% 16.34% 1.17%

Dividends

Franklin Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Amalgamated Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Franklin Financial Services pays out 41.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Amalgamated Financial pays out 15.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Amalgamated Financial has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Amalgamated Financial 0 0 3 0 3.00

Amalgamated Financial has a consensus target price of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 19.77%. Given Amalgamated Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Amalgamated Financial is more favorable than Franklin Financial Services.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Franklin Financial Services and Amalgamated Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Financial Services $91.61 million 1.26 $13.60 million $3.12 8.38 Amalgamated Financial $387.41 million 1.94 $87.98 million $3.06 8.05

Amalgamated Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Financial Services. Amalgamated Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Franklin Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Amalgamated Financial beats Franklin Financial Services on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin Financial Services

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money management, and time deposit accounts, as well as demand deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and residential mortgage loans, as well as installment and revolving loans; consumer loans comprising unsecured personal lines of credit and installment loans; and secured and unsecured commercial and industrial loans, including accounts receivable and inventory financing, and commercial equipment financing. In addition, it offers various investment and trust services comprising estate planning and administration, corporate and personal trust fund management, pension, and profit sharing and other employee benefit funds management services, and custodial services, as well as non-trust related investment services; sells mutual funds, annuities, and insurance products; and offers safe deposit, pension, and fiduciary services. Further, the company engages in non-bank investment activities, such as venture capital investments. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides various commercial loans comprising commercial and industrial, multifamily mortgage, and commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; and retail loans, such as residential real estate, consumer solar, and consumer and other loans. In addition, the company offers online banking, bill payment, online cash management, and safe deposit box rental services; debit and ATM cards; and trust, custody, and investment management services comprising asset safekeeping, corporate actions, income collections, proxy, account transition, asset transfers, and conversion management services. Further, it provides investment products, such as funds spanning equity, fixed-income, real estate, and alternative investment products; and brokerage, asset management, and insurance products. Amalgamated Financial Corp. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

