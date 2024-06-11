Comerica’s (CMA) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $58.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 27.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Get Comerica alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Comerica

Comerica Stock Performance

Comerica stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.67. 715,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944,787. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Comerica has a 52-week low of $37.40 and a 52-week high of $57.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.98 and its 200 day moving average is $51.93.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Comerica had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Comerica will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comerica

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 7,271 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $382,381.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,541.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Comerica

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Comerica by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 203,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,348,000 after acquiring an additional 31,125 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $679,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $10,068,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $891,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.