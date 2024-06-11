Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,009 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,629 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $14,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,542,988,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Comcast by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 107,773,317 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,725,926,000 after purchasing an additional 15,625,543 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 39.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,065,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $446,303,000 after buying an additional 2,861,358 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,145,838 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $227,034,000 after buying an additional 2,772,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 663.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,401,702 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $105,315,000 after buying an additional 2,086,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their target price on Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,512,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,172,691. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.80%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

