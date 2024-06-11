Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Shares Sold by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG reduced its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 363,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,769 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG owned approximately 0.08% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $24,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ CCEP traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,267,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.75. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $56.28 and a fifty-two week high of $75.43.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 19th. Argus increased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.44.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

