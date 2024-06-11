CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Stock Price Down 8.8%

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) was down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.27 and last traded at $14.32. Approximately 4,623,012 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 32,847,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CLSK shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on CleanSpark from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.97.

CleanSpark Trading Down 5.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.65 and its 200 day moving average is $14.14.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $111.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.11 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 22.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 367,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $8,466,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,298,975 shares in the company, valued at $53,037,353.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CleanSpark news, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 367,000 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $8,466,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,298,975 shares in the company, valued at $53,037,353.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Zachary Bradford sold 443,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $8,997,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,795,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,783,977.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 811,350 shares of company stock worth $17,486,498. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CleanSpark

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLSK. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the third quarter valued at $30,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in CleanSpark in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in CleanSpark by 952.7% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

