CJS Securities Initiates Coverage on Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH)

CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Legacy Housing in a research note on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ LEGH opened at $23.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.14. The company has a market capitalization of $561.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.02. Legacy Housing has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $43.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.07 million. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 29.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Legacy Housing will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey Kyle Stouder acquired 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $100,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,397.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEGH. Voss Capital LLC grew its holdings in Legacy Housing by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 830,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,933,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Mill Road Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Legacy Housing by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 500,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,630,000 after acquiring an additional 33,998 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Legacy Housing by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 441,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,499,000 after acquiring an additional 21,995 shares during the period. AWH Capital L.P. grew its holdings in Legacy Housing by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. AWH Capital L.P. now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 93,630 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Legacy Housing during the 4th quarter worth $1,872,000. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.