Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group upgraded Citizens Community Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CZWI opened at $11.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.03. Citizens Community Bancorp has a one year low of $8.47 and a one year high of $12.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $25.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 13.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Community Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 8.7% during the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 250,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 37.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 309.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 610,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after buying an additional 461,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

