Cinemark Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 15,513 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 652% compared to the typical volume of 2,062 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNK. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cinemark from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

Cinemark Stock Up 2.6 %

Cinemark stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.25. 647,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,975,738. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.27. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $20.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.74 and a 200-day moving average of $16.25.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.40. Cinemark had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 69.48%. The company had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cinemark will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cinemark

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth $192,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the 3rd quarter worth $193,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Cinemark by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

