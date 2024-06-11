Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Argus

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Argus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CHD. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.19.

Church & Dwight stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.21. 568,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,111. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $82.25 and a 52-week high of $108.68. The firm has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $2,153,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,092.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $2,153,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,092.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $1,037,763.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,551.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,878 shares of company stock worth $5,412,719. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 113,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,727,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 22.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 25,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 4,696 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 776.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after buying an additional 62,918 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.0% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 33,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth approximately $13,345,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

