Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP lowered its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 420,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,378 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.17% of Church & Dwight worth $39,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 2,087.5% in the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Church & Dwight by 383.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Church & Dwight by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CHD traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,168,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,180. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $108.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.87%.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $1,037,763.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,551.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $1,037,763.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $451,551.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $1,403,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,926.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,878 shares of company stock valued at $5,412,719. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CHD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.