CHS Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NASDAQ:CHSCM)

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

CHS Trading Down 0.2 %

CHSCM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.36. The company had a trading volume of 536 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,099. CHS has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $26.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.20.

About CHS

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

