CHS Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NASDAQ:CHSCM)

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.
CHS Trading Down 0.2 %
CHSCM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.36. The company had a trading volume of 536 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,099. CHS has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $26.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.20.
