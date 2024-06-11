Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG) Shares Sold by P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP reduced its holdings in Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG – Free Report) by 56.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,621 shares during the quarter. Chain Bridge I accounts for 0.4% of P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP owned about 1.43% of Chain Bridge I worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of Chain Bridge I by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 286,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 128,012 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Chain Bridge I during the 4th quarter worth $1,243,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chain Bridge I by 27,172.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 298,900 shares in the last quarter. 46.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chain Bridge I Price Performance

Shares of CBRG remained flat at $11.28 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 149 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,844. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.04. Chain Bridge I has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $12.49.

Chain Bridge I Profile

Chain Bridge I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus on partnering with a technology company that will advance the United States national security and intelligence interests.

