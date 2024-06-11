Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Gap Down to $15.79

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.79, but opened at $15.30. Century Aluminum shares last traded at $15.29, with a volume of 40,914 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 2.57.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.20). Century Aluminum had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $489.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Century Aluminum by 13,746.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 199.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 7,779.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares in the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

