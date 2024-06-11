Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) is Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 199.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,352 shares during the period. Celsius accounts for 2.9% of Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $4,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Celsius by 1,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Celsius by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Celsius by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Celsius by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 7.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Celsius from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Europe lifted their price target on Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH traded down $1.93 on Tuesday, reaching $64.24. 3,918,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,795,640. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $99.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.93.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Celsius news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total value of $1,895,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,590,930.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 20,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total transaction of $1,895,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,590,930.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $3,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,029,472.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,896,696 shares of company stock valued at $119,390,609 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

