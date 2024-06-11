Celestia (TIA) Trading 22.3% Lower Over Last Week

Celestia (TIA) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. During the last week, Celestia has traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Celestia token can currently be purchased for about $8.43 or 0.00012691 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Celestia has a total market capitalization of $1.19 billion and approximately $101.24 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Celestia

Celestia’s total supply is 1,048,876,712 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg. Celestia’s official website is www.celestia.org.

Buying and Selling Celestia

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,048,876,712.328593 with 189,920,240.078593 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 8.85525679 USD and is down -2.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 191 active market(s) with $86,122,282.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

