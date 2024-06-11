CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Upgraded at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Northcoast Research currently has $270.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $250.00.

CDW stock opened at $223.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. CDW has a 1-year low of $170.04 and a 1-year high of $263.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.48. The company has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.06.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.15). CDW had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 67.56%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that CDW will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.96%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in CDW by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,464,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $787,638,000 after purchasing an additional 781,421 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,407,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,196,721,000 after purchasing an additional 714,393 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 225.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 881,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $225,491,000 after purchasing an additional 611,054 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CDW by 627.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 625,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $142,252,000 after purchasing an additional 539,745 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $111,736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

