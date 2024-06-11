CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target Raised to C$84.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$83.00 to C$84.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CCL Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$82.00.

TSE CCL.B traded up C$0.49 on Tuesday, hitting C$72.38. 89,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,656. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$70.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$64.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.74. CCL Industries has a 52 week low of C$52.82 and a 52 week high of C$74.49. The stock has a market cap of C$12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.53.

In other CCL Industries news, Director Derek Cumming sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.80, for a total transaction of C$226,560.00. In other CCL Industries news, Director Derek Cumming sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.80, for a total transaction of C$226,560.00. Also, Senior Officer Kamal Chandrakant Kotecha sold 5,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.28, for a total value of C$365,867.79. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,224 shares of company stock worth $11,340,112. Company insiders own 11.13% of the company’s stock.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

