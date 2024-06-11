Caxton Associates LP Takes $10.79 Million Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,786,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 269.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 3,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $238,719.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,775,671.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $54,345.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,734.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 3,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $238,719.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,775,671.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,493 shares of company stock valued at $5,974,883. Corporate insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZM

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of ZM stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,155,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,280,890. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.83. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.87 and a 52 week high of $75.90. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 9.84 and a beta of -0.01.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.