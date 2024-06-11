Caxton Associates LP Raises Stock Holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,630 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP owned 0.11% of Jackson Financial worth $4,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 45,699.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,241,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,043,000 after buying an additional 3,234,184 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,933,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,547 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter worth $51,189,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,979,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,334,000 after purchasing an additional 528,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter worth $25,459,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Price Performance

Shares of Jackson Financial stock traded down $1.68 on Tuesday, hitting $71.72. 356,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,249. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.57. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.57 and a 1-year high of $81.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.40%.

Insider Transactions at Jackson Financial

In related news, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $983,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 93,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,067,956.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Don W. Cummings purchased 1,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.70 per share, with a total value of $105,051.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,189.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $983,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,067,956.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JXN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Jackson Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Jackson Financial from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Jackson Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.80.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

