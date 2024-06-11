Caxton Associates LP Raises Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 277.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,860 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,079 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP owned 0.16% of Xerox worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xerox by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 45,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 64,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 36,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XRX. StockNews.com cut Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Xerox from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

XRX stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $14.30. 481,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,177,408. Xerox Holdings Co. has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.36.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.29). Xerox had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Xerox’s payout ratio is -63.69%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

