Caxton Associates LP Lowers Stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Caxton Associates LP lowered its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 171,811 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Cameco were worth $14,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 21.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,418,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,087,629,000 after buying an additional 4,865,085 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 74.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,730,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,365,000 after buying an additional 2,442,190 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter worth $99,511,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter worth $61,245,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,422,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $581,558,000 after buying an additional 869,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CCJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Cameco Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of CCJ traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.02. 2,491,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,684,432. The firm has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.41 and a beta of 0.93. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $56.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.44.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $470.29 million for the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 4.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cameco



Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

