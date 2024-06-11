Caxton Associates LP Has $16.09 Million Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 3,654.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,117,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,087,271 shares during the quarter. KeyCorp accounts for about 0.8% of Caxton Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Caxton Associates LP owned 0.12% of KeyCorp worth $16,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KEY. Argus upped their price target on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

KeyCorp Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of KEY traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.47. 6,523,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,792,652. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.71 and a 200-day moving average of $14.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $15.86.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.80%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

