Caxton Associates LP Grows Stock Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,316,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279,296 shares during the period. Teck Resources comprises 2.9% of Caxton Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Caxton Associates LP owned approximately 0.25% of Teck Resources worth $55,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 4.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TECK traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,447,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,782,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.08. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $34.38 and a one year high of $55.13.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.31). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.0911 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 16.37%.

Several analysts recently commented on TECK shares. Benchmark upped their target price on Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Teck Resources from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

