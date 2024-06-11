Caxton Associates LP Buys Shares of 249,711 VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 249,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,744,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GDX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,073,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,994,000 after acquiring an additional 460,687 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 25.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,477,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,723 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,260,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,151,000 after acquiring an additional 152,114 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 31.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,085,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,028,000 after acquiring an additional 738,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,839,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,045,000 after acquiring an additional 464,248 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of GDX stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.66. 8,967,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,371,383. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $37.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.05.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

