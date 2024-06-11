Caxton Associates LP Buys 6,987 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1,940.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,987 shares during the period. Booking comprises about 1.3% of Caxton Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $26,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 0.6% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,539,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,635,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $24,841,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of Booking stock traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $3,788.35. The company had a trading volume of 65,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,540. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,579.36 and a 1 year high of $3,918.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,646.00 and a 200-day moving average of $3,554.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.60 EPS. Booking’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,850.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,902.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,826,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,351 shares of company stock valued at $18,440,475 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

