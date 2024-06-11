Caxton Associates LP Boosts Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 114.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,733 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,766,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,898,000 after purchasing an additional 53,506 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 7.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,719,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,392,000 after purchasing an additional 322,649 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,637,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,831 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,284,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,947,000 after purchasing an additional 333,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,647,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,356,000 after purchasing an additional 45,561 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Henry Schein

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $477,620.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $477,620.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $216,193.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 209,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,585,125.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSIC. SVB Leerink began coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Henry Schein from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.73.

Henry Schein Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of HSIC stock traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $66.86. The stock had a trading volume of 368,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,656. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.25. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $82.63.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

