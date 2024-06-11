Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) is Rip Road Capital Partners LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Rip Road Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Casey’s General Stores comprises approximately 12.3% of Rip Road Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Rip Road Capital Partners LP owned about 0.11% of Casey’s General Stores worth $11,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter valued at $430,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 103.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 3.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 7.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,474,000 after buying an additional 9,429 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CASY shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Northcoast Research downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $337.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.75.

CASY traded down $4.06 on Tuesday, hitting $324.27. The company had a trading volume of 91,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,654. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $323.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.95. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.95 and a 12-month high of $344.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.83.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.13. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

