Carolyn Herzog Sells 5,820 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) insider Carolyn Herzog sold 5,820 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $639,443.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,805,311.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Carolyn Herzog also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Elastic alerts:

On Wednesday, March 27th, Carolyn Herzog sold 192 shares of Elastic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $19,190.40.

Elastic Stock Performance

Shares of ESTC stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.58. 1,428,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,389. Elastic has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $136.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 212.77 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ESTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $154.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.05.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESTC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at $1,823,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elastic in the 1st quarter worth $435,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in Elastic in the 1st quarter worth $1,443,000. Finally, LBP AM SA bought a new position in Elastic in the 1st quarter worth $2,317,000. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.