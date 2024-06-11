Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Stock Position Raised by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 1,163.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,030 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $6,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 7.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 226.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 15.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth $47,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAH stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.88. The company had a trading volume of 276,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,692. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.98. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $85.11 and a one year high of $116.04. The company has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.93, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAH. Argus dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.57.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

